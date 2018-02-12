A suspicious letter with an unidentified substance inside was addressed to Donald Trump Jr. and sent to his wife Vanessa’s apartment building on Monday, sparking a police investigation.
Three people, including Vanessa Trump, were hospitalized for precautionary reasons after the letter was opened, NBC News reported Monday afternoon.
The most important details in the NBC report that you need to know are these: the letter was addressed to Donald Trump Jr. and mailed to an apartment belonging to his wife; three people were hospitalized despite reports that the letter was not hazardous; decontamination of the scene was done.
Vanessa Trump, police said, said she was coughing and experiencing nausea, the Associated Press reported.
ABC News is now reporting that the letter contained “white powder,” that Vanessa Trump opened it, and that she and two others who were decontaminated are in good condition.
The NYPD and Secret Service are currently investigating.
It’s not clear what the substance in question is at this time.
The letter was opened around 10 a.m. this morning.