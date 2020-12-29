Donald Trump and Michelle Obama Named Most Admired in 2020

It looks like President Donald Trump and former First Lady Michelle Obama are the most admired man and woman of 2020, according to the new Gallup Poll that was released on Tuesday morning. It’s the first time that President Donald Trump has topped the list by himself, ending a 12-year run by Barack Obama, with whom he tied for most admired last year. For Michelle Obama, this is her third straight year as a most admired woman in the United States.

For Trump, the title reflects and part of his enduring popularity among several Republicans, even after a year in which he was impeached, was highly criticized for his administration handling the COVID-19 pandemic and racial tensions, as well as a lost re-election. Gallup noted that several Republicans named anyone else besides the president, who holds a 39 percent overall approval rating, while Democrats split their votes. Former President Barack Obama came in second among men in the US, at 15 percent. President-elect Joe Biden came in third with 6 percent, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is the nation’s top infectious disease expert, came in fourth with 3 percent.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Pope Francis, Dwight Eisenhower, and Bill Gates were also among the most admired men on the list. According to Gallup, among party lines, 48 percent of Republicans chose President Trump while Barack Obama was a top choice among the Democrats with 32 percent, receiving 13 percent among Democrats. Obama and Trump were split among Independents with 11 percent. As far as the most admired woman, Michelle Obama received 10 percent of the votes.

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris followed behind Michelle Obama, with 6 percent, and current first lady Melania Trump came in third place with 4 percent. Melania Trump came in second to Michelle Obama in 2019, and has been among the top 10 most admired women for the past four years, but never placed first. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Hillary Clinton, Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Queen Elizabeth II, Greta Thunberg, Oprah Winfrey, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were also among the most admired women. The poll was conducted by telephone from December 1st to the 17th among a random sample of 1,018 American adults. Gallup stated it does have a margin of error of plus or minus four percentage points.