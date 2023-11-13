Donald Trump’s Older Sister Maryanne Trump Barry, Dead at 86

Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge, passed away at her home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan today at the age of 86.

She died at her home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, according to three people familiar with the matter. Two of them said the police were called to the home early Monday morning. None of the people specified a cause, and all spoke on the condition of anonymity. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/11/13/us/politics/maryanne-trump-barry-dead.html

Maryanne was appointed as a Judge of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey by Ronald Reaganin 1983. She served in that position until 1999 when she was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit in Philadelphia by Bill Clinton. She retired in 2019.

Maryanne was also an older sister to former President Donald Trump, and our hearts go out to her family and friends.

Rest in peace!

FILE – Donald Trump, Maryanne Trump, and Robert Trump were seen during the opening of Donald Trump’s Taj Mahal Casino in April 1990 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)