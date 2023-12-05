Double-Homicide Arrested Near Cleveland; Another Murder Suspect Found Inside Same Home

A man who allegedly shot and killed two brothers in a restaurant parking lot in Bedford Heights, Ohio, has been captured and arrested, authorities said. And when police made the arrest, they found another murder suspect, wanted by East Cleveland police, inside the home.

Shawntell Ellis, 29, and Eric Harris, 33, are the two suspects in question. Ellis was being sought for the shooting and killing of brothers Dominic Cunningham, 22, and Joshua Cunningham, 21,

Per WEWS: “According to an initial investigation at the scene, there was a fight inside the bar that led to several people being escorted out. It is believed that the victims were involved in the fight inside the bar that led to a fight outside of the bar before they were shot.”

That incident occurred on Oct. 7 and police had been seeking a suspect since.

Bedford Heights police had been on the lookout for a murder suspect who killed two brothers for nearly two months. (WEWS)

Meanwhile, when police arrived at a home to arrest Ellis, they found that Harris was also inside. Police did not specify his crime, only that it was a homicide.

Upon arresting Elli and Harris, police found several weapons inside the home.

“Today, the family of the slain brothers are one step closer to justice after the arrest of this wanted fugitive,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said, via WEWS. “Our task force will continue to pursue those fugitives who are wanted for egregious violent offenses.”