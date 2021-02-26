Over the past few years, Dr. Seuss has been widely criticized more and more for the “racial undertones” that have been drawn in his books. Dr. Seuss books have been an iconic staple in children’s literature, but a national educators organization is determined in “cancelling” the author in the name of change.

Learning for Justice, a left-wing educators group, has been fighting for the famous cartoonist to not be highly recognized and acclaimed as he normally has throughout history. They claim that Theodor Seuss Geisel’s children’s books have “racial undertones,” and that schools should avoid Read Across America Day with Dr. Seuss, a national holiday on March 2 honoring Dr. Seuss’ birthday. The group under the Southern Poverty Law Center promotes radical teaching views, believing that racial and social justice should be taught to students as young as five-years-old.

Dr. Seuss: Children’s Book Author or ‘Racist’ Propagandist?

Learning for Justice cited a study from St. Catherine University in a magazine article called, “It’s Time to Talk About Dr. Seuss,” that claimed that, “Dr. Seuss’s children’s literature is rife with ‘orientalism, anti-blackness, and white supremacy,'” referring to 50 Dr. Seuss books. The researchers concluded that there was simply not enough diversity, especially since many of the books were written in the 50s. They said, “Of the 2,240 (identified) human characters, there are 45 of color representing two percent of the total number of human characters,” and of the 45 characters of color, 43 “exhibited behaviors and appearances that align with harmful and stereotypical Orientalist tropes.”

The organization also expressed that many of the non-White characters in the books were men who were “subservient” to the other White characters in the books. They wrote, “It’s also important to note that each of the non-white characters is male and that they are all ‘presented in subservient, exotified, or dehumanized roles,’ especially in relation to white characters.”

Early Dr. Seuss Drawing Depicts Racist Images

Some experts have said that much of the “racist” portions of Dr. Seuss’ work was done before books such as Horton Hears a Who, the Cat in the Hat, the Lorax, Green Eggs and Ham, and Oh the Places You’ll Go, while he was still a cartoonist. And Learning for Justice claims that anyone who defends Dr. Seuss is actually a “racial apologist” who makes excuses for why “bigotry doesn’t matter.”

They believe that teachers should directly discuss Dr. Seuss’ racist past with not only young children but also older students. Since older students were exposed to his books as young readers, they asked teachers to explain racism, how to spot it, and when they could expect it. They said, “You can address these arguments directly, discussing the degree to which cultural norms excuse biased language or actions, how harmful stereotypical representation can be, and whether — and how — a person can make up for hurtful mistakes.”

I’m not going to lie, hearing about this tears me apart inside. I grew up loving books such as One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and the Cat in the Hat Comes Back. But when it comes to civil rights and standing up for people of color, there’s plenty of re-evaluating that still needs to be done, especially since our society has evolved from a place of racism and discrimination. How do you feel about “canceling” Dr. Seuss?