Driver Ejected From RV, Lands on Freeway

The driver of a motorhome was ejected from the vehicle while on the freeway near Newhall, California, and fortunately survived. The incident was captured on video.

At last check, the driver of the RV was hospitalized. He reportedly suffered major injuries.

Per The Signal:

L.A. County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene just south of Newhall Avenue on the 14 freeway at approximately 11:30 a.m. and arrived seven minutes later, according to Melanie Flores, supervising dispatcher for the Fire Department. She added that one person was found after being ejected from an RV. The person was awake and breathing when Fire Department personnel arrived. The California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert for both sides of the highway shortly after the incident, according to Officer Michael Nasir with the CHP’s Traffic Management Center, who added that the alert would be active for approximately two hours. The HOV lane was shut down on the northbound side as of the time of this publication, as were the Nos. 1-3 lanes on the southbound side, Nasir said.

KTLA News obtained and shared video of the incident.