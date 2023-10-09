Driver of Stolen Car Slams Into Delaware Home

The driver of a stolen car tried to make a getaway only in to crash into the side of a home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police didn’t offer many specifics — saying only that the car was stolen and that it was traveling at a high rate of speed when it plowed into the house. Images and video of the home show significant damage.

Police and rescue personnel arrive on the scene after a car slammed into the side of a house. (6ABC)

Meanwhile, the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, per 6ABC. No other injuries were reported.

Both the car and the home suffered significant damage, as images depict. (6ABC)

According to 6ABC:

“Police say the car was stolen just minutes before the crash at around 7:30 a.m. at Lincoln and Sycamore streets.”

