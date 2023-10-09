Driver of Stolen Car Slams Into Delaware Home

The driver of a stolen car tried to make a getaway only in to crash into the side of a home in Wilmington, Delaware.
Police didn’t offer many specifics — saying only that the car was stolen and that it was traveling at a high rate of speed when it plowed into the house. Images and video of the home show significant damage.
Meanwhile, the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, per 6ABC. No other injuries were reported.
According to 6ABC:
“Police say the car was stolen just minutes before the crash at around 7:30 a.m. at Lincoln and Sycamore streets.”