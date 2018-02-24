If you like flavored coffee and you like Girl Scout Cookies you might be in luck.

Dunkin’ Donuts has announced that, starting Monday, Feb. 26, it will be selling three new flavored coffees inspired by Girl Scout Cookies.

Those flavors include: Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie. These flavors will not just be limited to standard coffees.

Dunkin’ Donuts said in a Friday press release that iced and hot coffee, lattes, macchiatos, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate can all have Girl Scout Cookie flavors.

Dunkin' Donuts is turning your favorite Girl Scout cookies into coffee pic.twitter.com/WyTKPaRdX0 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 24, 2018

Dunkin' Donuts is making three flavors of coffee inspired by Girl Scout cookies! https://t.co/Xf8L6EWQEb pic.twitter.com/TnwEAgX6jz — Ad Age (@adage) February 24, 2018

People on social media seem to be pretty excited about this development.

PSA: Dunkin’ Donuts is coming out with Girl Scout inspired coffee flavors next month. Thin Mint, Samoa, and Tagalong. That is all. — navs 🍩 (@heyitsnavs) February 18, 2018

The girl scouts have come to Dunkin! pic.twitter.com/mKe43Vicut — Kurt Koenig (@kurt_koenig) February 22, 2018

You’ll have to see for yourself if Dunkin’ Donuts near you will be participating in this, but if it is these coffees will be around through the month of May.