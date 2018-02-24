Menu
If you like flavored coffee and you like Girl Scout Cookies you might be in luck.

Dunkin’ Donuts has announced that, starting Monday, Feb. 26, it will be selling three new flavored coffees inspired by Girl Scout Cookies.

Those flavors include: Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and Peanut Butter Cookie. These flavors will not just be limited to standard coffees.

Dunkin’ Donuts said in a Friday press release that iced and hot coffee, lattes, macchiatos, frozen coffee and frozen chocolate can all have Girl Scout Cookie flavors.

People on social media seem to be pretty excited about this development.

You’ll have to see for yourself if Dunkin’ Donuts near you will be participating in this, but if it is these coffees will be around through the month of May.

