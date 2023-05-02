Dust Storm Leads to Massive Car Crash, Leaves 6 Dead and Over 30 Injured

A dust storm in Illinois proved to be fatal when it caused a massive pileup on a highway that involved close to 100 vehicles. It was reported that the deadly crash involved “approximately 30 commercial motor vehicles and 40 to 60 passenger cars.”

Six people lost their lives in the tragic accident that police claim was “due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway leading to zero visibility.” In a press release, officials stated, “At 10:55 a.m. there was a crash on northbound Interstate 55 at Milepost 76. At the same time, there were numerous crashes on southbound Interstate 55 at Milepost 76.”

The statement continues, “Reports show there are six fatalities, all occurring in the northbound lanes. We do not have any additional information on those individuals at this time.” 30 people were injured as a result of the crash, with the injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening. The injured range in age from 2 to 80 years old.

Evan Anderson, who survived the harrowing incident, spoke to the Associated Press about what he witnessed on the highway that day. He said, “You couldn’t even see. People tried to slow down, and other people didn’t, and I just got plowed into. There were just so many cars and semi-trucks with so much momentum behind them.”

The National Weather Service issued a statement on how to stay safe in dangerous driving conditions such as this. The statement partially reads, “If winds are severe enough to prevent safe driving, get onto the shoulder of the road and stop, making sure you are away from trees or other tall objects that could fall onto your vehicle. Stay in the car and turn on the hazard lights until the wind subsides.”

