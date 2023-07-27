Dylan Mulvaney has announced that he will gladly accept a mere $40,000 to come speak at whatever colleges will take him.

This all of course comes in the wake of the great fall of Bud Light. The beaten beer brand that used to be a nationally loved item has been smothered by the decision to promote Mulvaney, a man posing as a woman, and so lost all of their customers. On the other hand, Mulvaney got off fairly easy, gaining massive amounts of new viewers and publicity that he otherwise would never have had. To squeeze every last penny out of the ‘five minutes of fame’ Mulvaney has turned to giving these kinds of speeches to colleges and universities.

The topics the confused man has offered to speak on include but are not limited to the following: social media, humor, DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), LGBTQ advocacy, and women’s empowerment. It appears that conquering Bud Light has certified Mulvaney as an expert on humor, social media, and the other topics suggested. Whatever the case it is unclear how Mulvaney became an authority on ‘women’s empowerment.’

Dylan Mulvaney Is Charging $40,000 To Hear Him Speak On Women’s Empowerment

Dylan Mulvaney is now charging $40k for speaking gigs to speak about women’s empowerment. You can’t make this up pic.twitter.com/6oZY3yGmdE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 26, 2023

The topics the actor pretends to have expertise on are not the only questionable points in his promotional stunts. One point of contention is the outrageous price he believes a university, or anyone for that matter would pay for him to come speak. His most recent was given to the students at the University of Pittsburgh. The very special guest, Mulvaney, was brought in to kick off the school-wide celebration of pride week. The price to welcome Mulvaney to speak on the LGBTQ was a solid $26,250, per the Young America’s Foundation, paid by the university.

Mulvaney’s push to mis-educate vulnerable audiences, and misguide students eager for direction is the real issue concerning the ‘influencer.’ But now universities must pay top dollar to hear Mulvaney confuse and misdirect an entire generation of students.