Dylan Mulvaney Is Charging $40,000 To Hear Him Speak On Women’s Empowerment

Dylan Mulvaney has announced that he will gladly accept a mere $40,000 to come speak at whatever colleges will take him.
This all of course comes in the wake of the great fall of Bud Light. The beaten beer brand that used to be a nationally loved item has been smothered by the decision to promote Mulvaney, a man posing as a woman, and so lost all of their customers. On the other hand, Mulvaney got off fairly easy, gaining massive amounts of new viewers and publicity that he otherwise would never have had. To squeeze every last penny out of the ‘five minutes of fame’ Mulvaney has turned to giving these kinds of speeches to colleges and universities.
The topics the confused man has offered to speak on include but are not limited to the following: social media, humor, DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion), LGBTQ advocacy, and women’s empowerment. It appears that conquering Bud Light has certified Mulvaney as an expert on humor, social media, and the other topics suggested. Whatever the case it is unclear how Mulvaney became an authority on ‘women’s empowerment.’
Mulvaney’s push to mis-educate vulnerable audiences, and misguide students eager for direction is the real issue concerning the ‘influencer.’ But now universities must pay top dollar to hear Mulvaney confuse and misdirect an entire generation of students.