Eco-Terrorists Vandalize Walmart Heiress’ Superyacht in Ibiza (Video)

The best way to convince people that humans are destroying our environment is to engage them in rational conversations. Tell them your concerns, show them the data, let them ask questions and be ready to answer them. Be prepared to learn yourself, and everybody walks away better educated and more aware and willing to save our little blue dot floating in space.

The second-best way is to apparently threaten people into believing you, lie down in the middle of highways and block people trying to get to work, and occasionally just outright vandalize things and set people’s property on fire.

The far-left Spanish group Futuro Vegetal decided to go the second route this week. They spraypainted the $315 million superyacht of Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie in Ibiza. In the grand tradition of lazy environmentalists who want everybody but themselves to live by their rules, instead of taking the time to make an environmentally sustainable paint themselves, the eco-vandals chose to use spray paint made by multi-billion-dollar corporations and containing hazardous chemicals such as acetone, xylene and toluene. See video of that vandalism below…

As if to further signal that radical environmentalism is motivated by narcissism and not a genuine concern for the planet, the dummies decided to pose for pictures in front.

Laurie’s “eco-crimes” include having more money than the people who vandalized her yacht, using her vast wealth to pay 300 highly skilled engineers and laborers to build it and keep 45 people employed to run it. There has been no word as to whether these eco-vandals intend to deface the property of leftist billionaires like Bill Gates and George Soros.

Laurie is not known to have commented non the vandalism, but she will certainly use more of her vast wealth to pay more skilled workers to remove the damage and have her boat looking like new again.