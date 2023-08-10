Ecuadorian Presidential Candidate Fernando Villavicencio Assassinated At Campaign Rally

Ecuador was rocked yesterday by the assassination of a presidential candidate that was captured on social media.

Fernando Villavicencio, who was 59 years old, was shot as he left a campaign rally about ten miles north of the nation’s capital of Quito. Nine other people were injured in the attack, including another presidential candidate.

The suspected gunman died in police custody, leaving no opportunity for the suspect to be questioned. A half-dozen other suspects were arrested in connection with the assassination.;

The attack occurred ten days before Ecuador’s first As a member of Ecuador’s National Assembly, Villavicencio was running for president as an outspoken critic of the corruption and violence that had been brought on by illegal drug trafficking.

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso requested help from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is sending a delegation to aid in the investigation. Lasso has also mobilized the nation’s armed forces and declared a 60-day state of emergency. The country will also be officially in mourning for three days.

Villavicencio’s assassination is not the only recent political murder Ecuador has experienced. In July, Agustin Intriago, the mayor of Manta, was murdered on a city street with a young athlete as the two spoke.

Once considered to be a fairly non-violent nation, Ecuador has experienced a surge in violence over the last few years as drug cartels have been using the country as a highway for drug trafficking between South and North America. Ecuador has the geographic disadvantage of being stuck between two of the largest players in the illicit drug trade, Colombia and Peru. In April, President Lasso and the legislature removed the nation’s strict gun control measures in response to the rising crime, and now allows citizens to carry guns for “self-defense.”