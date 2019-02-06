A Greensboro teenager is celebrating a lifetime achievement, after her hard work definitely paid off, and in a big way! 17-year-old Jasmine Harrison was accepted to 113 universities and colleges, and was awarded more than $4.5 million in merit-based scholarship money!

Harrison, who will graduate from The Academy at Smith on May 24, 2019, will graduate with a perfect GPA of 4.0. With the help from her school faculty and mom, she was able to apply to all schools for just $135. Which is quite impressive for a High School Senior to do.

Harrison was awarded full rides to three schools: Mississippi Valley State University in Itta Bena, MS, Ed Water College in Jacksonville, Fl, and Bennett College in Greensboro, NC. All three are Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The teenager applied to 53 HBCUs in total with one Common Black College Application and got into 26 schools. Harrison also reached out to colleges farther from mone, including ones in South Carolina, Mayland, Florida, and Colorado.

It doesn’t stop there. The high school prodigy took advantage of the College Foundation of North Carolina College Application Week, where she was able to apply to several North Carolina Schools for free. The Common Application also allowed her to apply to 20 more at once. So…safe to say she was busy for quite some time! Calling on her faith when she felt like quitting, Harrison reportedly spent hours applying and making sure each application was filled out correctly with the help of her mom.

Where did she decide to go? The North Carolina teenager plans to attend Bennett College on a full ride covering the $28,000 annual cost. She plans to major in biology and work as a neonatal intensive care unit nurse. Way to go, Jasmine, we’re rooting for you! Now that’s what you call dedication!