Elizabeth Warren Changes Subject When Confronted Over Biden Bribes (Video)

In an interview on CNN, Elizabeth Warren was asked questions surrounding the Biden family scandals. Her answer was nothing short of a cop out.

Videos by Rare

RNC Research reported the Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren was asked questions regarding Joe Biden, his alleged involvement with Hunter Biden’s treasonous foreign business dealings, and her thoughts on the subject.

In the video, Jake Tapper of CNN began by saying: “Republicans on the House Oversight committee, say that they have identified more than $20 million in payments from foreign sources, to the Biden family, including Hunter Biden and his business associates.” The topic Jake was bringing up had to do with the two Democrat whistleblowers who first called out Hunter Biden’s illegal dealings, then Devon Archer, a former associate of Hunter who testified that Joe Biden was in on many of Hunter’s dealings that lead to the $20 million give or take, funneled to the Biden family. This money was drawn in from dealings with a Ukrainian company known as Burisma, and allegedly Chinese energy companies.

Elizabeth Warren Deflects From Question Concerning Biden Bribes (Video)

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren immediately changes the subject when asked if she is "comfortable" with Biden family members and business associates "making tens of millions of dollars because of their closeness to [Biden]" pic.twitter.com/0RH1tvozRK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

Jake then continued by saying he believes there is no clear evidence that connects Joe Biden directly to the bribe deals and scandals. He then said: “But I do wonder on a broader level, the 30,000 foot view of this, people close to… Joe Biden, or people close to Donald Trump, but I’m talking about Joe Biden, making tens of millions of dollars because of their closeness to him, that can’t be something that you like, that can’t be something that you’re comfortable with, as a phenomena.”

In response to the posed question, Elizabeth Warren said: “Look I’m always worried about the influence peddlers in Washington, regardless of party affiliation.” Instead of sharing anymore thoughts on Joe Biden, or the Biden family situation, Elizabeth began talking about how she has fought to bring more ethics to our government as a whole.