Elton John Rushed To The Hospital

Legendary singer Elton John was reportedly rushed to a hospital in France on Sunday after suffering a fall at his home. John reportedly received a checkup, and was then released from the hospital with no complications from the fall.

Fox News reports…

John, 76, was taken to the local hospital “as a precautionary measure” and received a checkup before being “immediately discharged” on Monday morning, a representative for the singer told Fox News Digital. John is “now back at home and in good health,” according to his representative. https://apple.news/A7Y5NNDGDSPiB_uAXkPHMRg

At 76 years old, Elton John just recently wrapped up his final world tour. Elton John has sold an astounding 300 million albums during his illustrious career.

Let us hope that Sir Elton John remains in good health, and that he may have many more years to come!