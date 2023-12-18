Emir Of Kuwait Dead At 83

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait since 2020, has reportedly died at the age of 83. Al-Sabah reportedly died on December 16th, 2023, just three years into his time as Emir of Kuwait. The position is similar to the President in the United States, the Emir of Kuwait is the Head of State for the Nation.

The New York Times reports on his death…

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the emir of Kuwait who took power as the ruler of his tiny oil-rich state at a time of paralysis and political infighting in 2020, has died. He was 86. Kuwait’s state news agency announced his death on Saturday. In a statement, the Kuwaiti royal court said, “With great sadness and sorrow, we offer our condolences to the Kuwaiti people, Islamic and Arab nations, and the people of the world.” One of Sheikh Nawaf’s earliest acts was to appoint a half brother, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, a veteran intelligence and security czar, as his crown prince, or designated heir, to deputize for him at important political and state occasions. https://www.nytimes.com/2023/12/16/world/middleeast/sheikh-nawaf-dead.html

His half-brother, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, has taken over the position following this shocking news, marking a new era of leadership for the Nation of Kuwait.