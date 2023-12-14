Employee Pleads Guilty to Stealing More Than $600K From High School

Well, that’s one to make sure you’re getting paid.

A former employee of Marion County schools in Florida has pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the district where she worked.

Danielle Liles, 41, was accused of bilking more than $600,000 from Silver River Mentoring and Instruction, dubbed as an alternative school for middle school and high school students. It is locgted in Ocala, Fla.

Liles handled payroll for the school, and according to investigators, wrote dozens of unauthorized checks to herself. She was indicted on federal wire charges last month.

She is now facing up to eight years in jail on each of the eight counts, as relayed by WCJB.

“Investigators discovered Liles had been stealing money from the school between January 2016 and April 2023, issuing more than 130 unauthorized paychecks to herself, the release shows.

“However, an upcoming audit prompted her to come clean about the fraud, the school’s director told detectives.

“According to the sheriff’s office, Liles stated that she stole the money because ‘she became addicted to it.’

“Now, Liles will be ordered to forfeit $616,793.43, which represents the proceeds from her offenses, the release says.”

