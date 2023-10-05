Escaped Murderer Captured in Pennsylvania Following Weeks-Long Search

Escaped convict Danelo Cavalcante has been captured after authorities searched throughout Pottstown, Pa., for two weeks, state police said on social media.

Cavalcante, 34, was convicted in the stabbing death of his girlfriend and had been awaiting transfer to the state prison when he escaped on Aug. 31. He is also wanted in connection of another murder in Brazil.

Danelo Cavalcante was convicted of killing his girlfriend before escaping. (Pennsylvania State Police/WGN)

According to reports, Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County jail in southeastern Pennsylvania by crab-walking between two walls that consisted of razor wire at the top. He then jumped from the roof of the jail and fled

For two weeks he hid in wooded areas, broke into suburban homes when hungry, fled under gunfire with a rifle stolen from a garage, changed his appearance and stole a vehicle, per authorities.

Per The Associated Press:

“The end to the search for Cavalcante unfolded just beyond Philadelphia’s heavily populated suburbs, in an area of woods, rolling farmland and a county park. The search forced schools to close right at the start of the academic year, led to warnings for homeowners to lock their doors, and blocked roads over the busy Labor Day weekend.”

Authorities were forced to search for Cavalcante during inclement weather that included major thunderstorms.

Authorities search for Danelo Cavalcante prior to his arrest. (Pennsylvania State Police/WGN)

Added the AP: “Authorities said over the weekend that Cavalcante had slipped out of the initial search area, shaved and changed his clothing, stole a vehicle to travel miles to seek aid from former co-workers in the northern part of the county, and then abandoned the vehicle, at least in part because it was low on fuel.”

Police were alerted to a man matching Cavalcante’s description who was spotted near a line of trees close to a road in northern Chester County. They were able to track his footprints and match them to a pair of prison shoes. They also found a pair of work boots that had been stolen.

A homeowner shot at Cavalcante as Cavalcante stole a gun from a garage, but the homeowner missed.

“He didn’t, I believe, recognize that the owner was in there. And I think he was probably looking for a place to hide, ran for that garage, saw the firearm, grabbed that, encountered the homeowner and fled with the firearm,” Lt. Col. George Bivens said, via the AP.

The prison guard who was on duty when Cavalcante escaped has been fired.

Per the AP:

“Cavalcante’s escape was big news in Brazil, where prosecutors in Tocantins state say he is accused of ‘double qualified homicide’ in the 2017 slaying of Válter Júnior Moreira dos Reis in the municipality of Figueiropolis, which authorities say was over a debt the victim owed him in connection with repair of a vehicle. “… Cavalcante received a life sentence in Pennsylvania in August for killing his ex-girlfriend, Deborah Brandao, in front of her children in 2021. Prosecutors say he murdered her to stop her from telling police he was wanted in the Brazil killing. He had been arrested in Virginia after Brandao’s killing, and authorities say they believe he was trying to return to Brazil.”