ESPN Apologizes for Clip of Woman Showing Breast During Sugar Bowl Broadcast

Iconic sports network ESPN has offered an apology for showing a clip of a woman on Bourbon Street flashing her breast during its broadcast of the Sugar Bowl.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN Sr. Director of Communications Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to the Associated Press.

The Sugar Bowl in New Orleans has become a staple of the College Football Playoff. Washington beat Texas in this year’s game to advance to the CFP championship game. The Huskies will play Michigan.

At any rate, women on Bourbon Street are occasionally known for flashing their breasts in exchange for beads. The one on the ESPN broadcast just happened to do so while the network was live and showing an ad for Modelo.

A woman revealed her naked breast during the ESPN broadcast of the Sugar Bowl. (ESPN screen shot)

Per Awful Announcing:

Obviously this was an honest mistake on somebody’s end, but it’s still surprising that someone at ESPN didn’t think better of doing a live shot from Bourbon Street, especially late at night. If you walk down Bourbon Street after 10 p.m., there’s a good chance you’re going to see some boobs, which is something that ESPN clearly didn’t consider more closely on Monday night. This isn’t the first time ESPN has accidentally aired nudity on its airwaves and it likely won’t be the last. But one would imagine that the next time ESPN airs a game from the Big Easy, it will pre-tape its footage from around the city (or at least focus on an area not well known for women showing their breasts).