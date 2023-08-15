ESPN Broadcaster Sage Steele Leaving Network For Free Speech

Longtime ESPN broadcaster Sage Steele is pulling the plug on her career at the network.

Steele occasionally came under fire for not sharing many of her bosses’ and colleagues’ left-leaning political views and was removed from the air in 2021 for her political and social commentary. She sued the network and has since settled.

In all, Steele worked at ESPN for 16 years. Some have called her the most-talented studio host in the network’s history.

“Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely,” Steele said in a social media post. “I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!”

Despite her talents, Steele no longer fit at ESPN after Disney came out as a liberal corporation and Steele shared some conservative viewpoints. Her lawsuit against the company alleged that others who shared their political beliefs weren’t punished. But those others have been towing the company line.

ESPN is a sports network that has allowed politics to seep in, even overtake it for a shot time. Recently, the outlet reportedly mandated that on-air employees step back from sharing views outside the realm of sports.

An ESPN spokesperson confirmed the news of Steele’s departure to CNN.

“ESPN and Sage Steele have mutually agreed to part ways. We thank her for her many contributions over the years,” the spokesperson said.

Steele, 50, is a self-described “Army brat” who attended Indiana University. Her father, Gary, was the first Black player at Army/West Point and is in the Army Hall of Fame.