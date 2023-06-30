The parent company of ESPN is Disney. Disney has ordered company wide layoffs that are affect 7000 employees. Included in this large number are several well known ESPN sports analysts and show hosts.

According to the New York Post, Disney claimed there will be no “sacred cows.” No one’s lengthy career at ESPN will automatically save them from the tough cuts. They were not kidding either.

Here is a list of the familiar folks that are being booted from ESPN: Jeff Van Gundy, Max Kellerman, Keyshawn Johnson, Suzy Kolber, Matt Hasselbeck, Steve Young and Todd McShay. This is not an exhaustive list though, as there are predicted to be 20 individuals being let go. ESPN has refused to give the full list and wants to keep it confidential.

ESPN Personalities Face Rough New Round Of Disney Layoffs

I am so grateful for my time at ESPN and the opportunity to host Sportscenter. I learned and grew so much as a broadcaster and person. I will really miss all of the wonderful friends I made along the way.

I know God has a plan for my life and I look forward to what’s next. — Ashley Brewer (@ESPNAshley) June 30, 2023

The company has claimed the cuts are not a personal ‘merit’ issue, instead they are tightening things up in an attempt make ESPN more efficient. Though many will be disappointed to see these folks go, it will save the company tens of millions of dollars in costs.

The profile of the commentators that are being let go has been a shock to many. For example Van Gundy was a popular NBA analyst who worked with ESPN for 16 years. On the other side of the table Jalen Rose was also let go. Jalen has been a staple for the networks woke leanings. Disney itself is trending in the woke direction and has many people confused as to why Rose was laid-off. The financial outlook for the company must have been pretty bleak.

ESPN shared the following message: “In order to identify additional cost savings, ESPN determined it necessary to turn the cost management focus to public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun. This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead.”

It will be interesting to see where they go from here.

