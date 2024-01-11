ESPN Returns 37 Emmys After Getting Caught Announcing Fake Awards

The self-proclaimed Worldwide Leader in sports is also a leader in delivering fake Emmy Awards.

That was revealed in a report from The Athletic, which revealed that ESPN made up fake names for Emmy Awards for the purpose of honoring on-air talent that was not eligible to receive awards. Unfortunately for ESPN, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) eventually caught on.

“Some members of our team were clearly wrong in submitting certain names that may go back to 1997 in Emmy categories where they were not eligible for recognition or statuettes. This was a misguided attempt to recognize on-air individuals who were important members of our production team,” ESPN said in a statement to the New York Post.

“Once current leadership was made aware, we apologized to NATAS for violating guidelines and worked closely with them to completely overhaul our submission process to safeguard against anything like this happening again.”

Meanwhile, Adam Sharp, of NATAS, said in an email to The Athletic: “NATAS identified a number of fictitious credits submitted by ESPN to multiple Sports Emmys competitions. When brought to the attention of ESPN senior management, the network took steps to take responsibility for the actions of its personnel, to investigate thoroughly, and to course correct. These steps have included the return by ESPN of statuettes issued to fictitious individuals and commitments to implement further internal accountability and procedural changes at the network.”

Per the NY Post:

Stars such as Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler, Desmond Howard and Samantha Ponder were among those to receive the fake Emmys, with The Athletic noting the on-air talent was not in on the scheme or aware the Emmys were not real.

“I think it was really crummy what they did to me and others,” ex-ESPN talent Shelley Smith, who had two fake Emmys taken away, told the outlet.

ESPN’s punishment included the returning of the trophies, a one-year ban from the Emmys for senior leadership, along with two individuals, ESPN executive Craig Lazarus and former ESPN employee and “College GameDay executive Lee Fitting, being named ineligible for future Emmys.

This scheme helped honor the talent behind the success of “College GameDay,” since the hosts were not eligible to be honored in a credit list until 2023.