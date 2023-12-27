Esteemed Actress Dead at 67

Casey Kramer, a stage and screen actress who was the daughter of director and producer Stanley Kramer, died Dec. 24. She was 67.

Variety reports:

Born in Los Angeles, California in 1955, Kramer made her big screen acting debut in her father’s 1979 drama film “The Runner Stumbles” and went on to appear in television series such as “Falcon Crest,” “General Hospital,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Criminal Minds,” “Southland,” “Baskets,” and “Transparent,” among others. Her film credits included “Behind The Candelabra” and the indie movies “A Rose For Emily,” “Mississippi Requiem” and “Darkness in Tenement 45.” A long time member of the Actor’s Studio, Kramer also acted in stage plays such as a production of “My Sister In This House” with Deanne Bray at Deaf West Theatre.

Kramer was the daughter of Stanley and Anne Pearce. Her older brother, Lawrence Kramer, died in 2010. Her father was a prolific American film director known “The Defiant Ones,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” “On the Beach,” and “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.”

Kramer is survived by her sisters, actress/producer Katharine “Kat” Kramer and actress/filmmaker Jennifer Kramer, and her step-mother, actress/producer Karen Sharpe-Kramer.