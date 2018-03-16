Donald Trump Jr. and wife Vanessa Haydon Trump are splitting up, after she filed for divorce on Thursday afternoon, and most of the internet is excavating a 2011 tweet from Trump Jr. after Kim Kardashian’s divorce.





Here’s the now-legendary tweet:

Kim Kardishian is getting a divorce, I can't believe I lost the office pool by betting the under on 3 weeks. Thought that was easy money!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2011

The tweet was held up as a response to those arguing that the media should respect Trump’s privacy.

There seems to be a Trump tweet for everything, though this the first time that the internet has resurfaced one from the president’s eldest son. It would take a novel to chronicle all the absurd tweets from the Trump family, but there are a few that definitely stand out.

There were those tweets in which Donald Trump delivered unsolicited relationship advice to Robert Pattinson:

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

But the best tweet from the Trump family has to go to Melania with this gem:

What is she thinking? pic.twitter.com/rFufrgMb — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) August 10, 2012

For now, Donald Trump Jr.’s divorce is a hot topic, but it probably won’t last too long in the fast-paced news cycle. The couple seemed to part ways amicably and put out a joint statement saying “we will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority.”

It’s unclear what led Vanessa and Don Jr. to part ways. Unlike sister Ivanka Trump, Don Jr. opted to stay in New York where he runs the family business instead of going to DC.