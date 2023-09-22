Ex-Auburn Standout Swimmer Indicted on Rape Charge

A former Auburn University swimmer has been indicted on a first-degree rape charge by a Lee County grand jury, according to court documents.

Christopher “Reid” Mikuta, 21, is accused of having sex with someone “who was incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless or mentally incapacitated,” the indictment read.

The victim was a known acquaintance of Mikuta, police said.

Mikuta was a member of the All-Southeastern Conference Second Team in each of the past two seasons. He is no longer a student at the school, officials said.

He reportedly turned himself in earlier this week and is being held at the Lee County Jail.

Per The Associated Press:

“Auburn police received a delayed report of a sexual assault on Dec. 9, 2022. The accuser, who was not identified, reported that an acquaintance raped her on Oct. 9, 2022, a police statement said.”

Reid Mikuta was a two-time member of the All-SEC Second Team. (Getty)

An Auburn University spokesperson confirmed that Mikuta is no longer a student, but added that the school is “unable to provide further comment.”

As an aside, Lee County Circuit Judge Christopher Hughes recused himself from the case — as his law clerk is married to the investigator who first looked into the allegations for the university.