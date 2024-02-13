Ex-Biden Business Associate: China Successfully Compromised White House

Former Biden family business associate Tony Bobulinski alleged before House impeachement investigators that the president was “the Brand” being sold by relatives in transactions with China and Ukraine, as relayed by the New York Post.

Videos by Rare

Bobulinski is an ex-Navy officer who worked with first son Hunter Biden and first brother James on a venture with CEFC China Energy. He is now considered a whistleblower — and one of the Republicans’ best hopes of “scoring damning new details confirming the president’s ties to his relatives’ Chinese government-linked relationships,” the Post reported.

“For nearly four years, I have tried to tell the American people the truth about serious corruption at the very top of their government,” Bobulinski said in opening statements to House probers from both sides of the political aisle during a closed-door session.

“The Biden family business was Joe Biden, period.”

“It is clear to me that Joe Biden was ‘the Brand’ being

sold by the Biden family.

“The Chinese Communist Party through its surrogate, China Energy Company Limited, or ‘CEFC’ — a CCP-linked Chinese energy conglomerate — successfully sought to infiltrate and compromise Joe Biden and the Obama-Biden White House.

“Joe Biden was aware of the CEFC transaction, enabled it, and had a constitutional responsibility and obligation to the American people to shut it down before it began.”

The Post reports:

A different former Biden family associate, Rob Walker, testified on Jan. 26 that the Bidens’ business relationship with CEFC began in 2015 when Joe Biden was still vice president and that Joe Biden himself attended a meeting at the Four Seasons hotel in or around March 2017 with CEFC chairman Ye Jianming, who has since gone missing in China amid corruption allegations. Walker disbursed an initial tranche of more than $1 million to the Bidens beginning in March 2017 — after Joe Biden left office as vice president that January — and did not dispute in his deposition new evidence of emails in March 2016, while Joe Biden was VP, among himself, Hunter Biden and CEFC officials. Bobulinski is expected to face tense grilling from Democrats in the closed-door session after infuriating them in 2020 by sandbagging Biden moments before his final debate against then-President Donald Trump. At the time, Bobulinski publicly corroborated details from Hunter’s abandoned laptop about Hunter and first brother James Biden’s lucrative relationship with CEFC China Energy.