Ex-College Football Star Dead at 66

Ken Fritz, a star guard for Ohio State University during the late 1970s, has died. He was 66.

Fritz was native of Ironton, Ohio, and longed to play for his home-state football power. He was named a consensus All-American as a member of the Buckeyes in 1979. He was then selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 10th round of the 1980 NFL Draft.

News of his death was announced by Ironton High School. No cause has been given.

Deeply saddened to learn the passing of Former Ironton Great and (HoF) Ken Fritz. Ken was a star for Ironton High and later signed @OhioStateFB where he went on to become a consensus 1979 All-American with the Buckeyes. Ken was then drafted in the 10th round by the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/66bCHT1NKi — Ironton Football (@FootballIronton) February 6, 2024

Per the Columbus Dispatch:

Fritz played for Ironton before enrolling at Ohio State in 1976. He spent three seasons starting between left and right guard and was named a consensus All-American as a senior in 1979, when the Buckeyes were unbeaten and atop the Associated Press poll before falling to Southern California in the Rose Bowl. “He was just a driving force on the offensive line,” said Doug Donley, then a wide receiver for the Buckeyes. “He was critical to our success. He was a leader.” Fritz was a junior the previous year when he held back Hayes along the sideline late in the Gator Bowl after the legendary coach struck Clemson linebacker Charlie Bauman, who had intercepted a pass from quarterback Art Schlichter. The punch led to Hayes’ firing, ending his coaching career after nearly three decades at the helm of the Buckeyes. In photos of the outburst, Hayes is seen grabbing Fritz’s facemask.