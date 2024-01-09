Ex-Mayo Clinic Doctor Accused of Fatally Poisoning Pharmacist Wife After Open Marriage Goes Wrong

A former doctor at the esteemed Mayo Clinic in Minnesota has been indicted by a grand jury for using poison to kill his wife after their failed open marriage.

Dr. Connor Bowman, 30, was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing wife Betty Bowman, 32. Betty was a pharmacist who also worked at the Mayo Clinic. Marital difficulties served as Connor Bowman’s motive, authorities in Rochester, Minn., alleged.

According to the Post Bulletin, people who knew the Bowmans told investigators that the couple had an open marriage, which took a turn for the worse when Connor Bowman began to develop an emotional connection with another woman. That led Betty Bowman to threaten divorce.

Connor Bowman eventually prescribed the drug colchicine to himself — but instead used it to kill his wife, investigators said.

Betty Bowman checked herself into Mayo Clinic’s St. Mary’s Hospital with severe stomach distress that was said to be similar to food poisoning. She died four days later. Authorities said that Conner was hoping to have his wife’s body cremated quickly so that he could cash in on a $500,000 life insurance policy.

The grand jury indicted Bowman on one count of first-degree premeditated murder with intent and an additional count of second-degree murder with intent.

“The Grand Jury Indictment is considered a new charge and the original complaint is replaced with the indictment,” read a release from Olmstead County attorney’s office.

“Betty Bowman became suddenly ill, reported to the hospital emergency department and on Aug. 20, 2023, she died. Following an exhaustive investigation, law enforcement determined that Ms. Bowman died from a poisoning.”

One friend told police that Connor Bowman and his wife split their bank accounts after he began to compile large debts. Others said their marriage was on the rocks because of infidelity and other issues.

The New York Post reports:

“Betty was suffering from gastrointestinal distress and dehydration, symptoms similar to food poisoning, when she was admitted to the hospital.

“Her condition worsened — with heart problems, fluid buildup in her lungs and the removal of part of her colon — before she died from organ failure.

“Bowman tried to persuade the medical examiner’s office not to perform an autopsy and pushed to have his wife cremated immediately, claiming her death was ‘natural,’ according to a criminal complaint.

“He said in Betty’s obituary that she suffered from hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH, a rare illness in which the immune system attacks the body’s organs.”

Betty Bowman reportedly was texting with another man on the night before her death, telling the other man that she had been drinking with her husband. She then texted that man the next day, saying she felt sick and chalking it up to a bad smoothie, reports said. Several days later, she passed.