Ex-NFL Player Antonio Brown Arrested

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown had issues staying out of trouble when he was on the field, and after a few quite years, he’s back in the news.

Per multiple reports, Brown has been arrested for allegedly failing to pay child support. Brown was arrested outside his home in Dania Beach, Florida.

According to Yahoo Sports:

“Wiltrice Jackson, the mother of his daughter, told TMZ that the former NFL wide receiver owes her almost $31,000. The Miami-Dade Police Department filed the warrant, and the Broward County Sheriff’s Department took the 35-year-old into custody.

“At approximately midnight, Brown was booked, but he has since been released on a $15,000 bond.”

Jackson told TMZ she wanted Brown to be arrested.

“Because, right now, he’s making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he’s untouchable,” she said.

Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown was arrested outside his Florida home. (Getty)

Jackson added that daughter Antanyiah, 15, is a track star and has received interest from more than 80 colleges — and Jackson is trying to get Brown to take a more active role in the teen’s life.

“By him having a daughter like an athlete like her, you would think he’d be in her corner to support her,” Jackson said.

As Yahoo Sports noted: “In August, a judge found that Brown, who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, had missed child-support payments.”

Brown, 35, played with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2010-21.