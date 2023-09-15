NFL Star Receiver Dead at 36

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout receiver Mike Williams died as the result of a construction accident that forced him to go on life support. He was 36.

Williams was taken off life support a couple days after the accident occurred, agent Hadley Engelhard said.

“He will be missed. He fought hard his whole life,” Engelhard said to CNN. “Prayers to his family.”

Williams was a native of Buffalo and played collegiately at Syracuse University. He was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, then went on to play four very productive seasons there. He was traded to his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2014, then signed with the Kansas City Chiefs a year later.

The late Mike Williams, then of the Buffalo Bills, warms up before a game in 2014. (Getty)

“We are saddened to hear of the untimely death of Mike Williams, which has left our organization, his former teammates and fans with heavy hearts,” the Buccaneers wrote on social media. “We send our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones as they mourn this tragedy.”

For his career, Williams compiled 223 receptions for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns in 63 games.

Rest in Peace, Mike Williams ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/6ppABCvTJk — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 12, 2023

Syracuse director of athletics John Wildhack also released a statement.

“We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former Syracuse student-athlete Mike Williams,” Wildhack said. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Mike’s family, friends and everyone in the Syracuse football family who knew Mike.”