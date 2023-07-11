Ex-Nickelodeon Star Alexa Nikolas Accuses Jonah Hill of Forcing Himself on Her 15 Years Ago

Following a text exchange made public by former Jonah Hill girlfriend Sarah Brady, ex-Nickelodeon star Alexis Nikolas has accused Hill of forcing himself on her when she was 16-years old and Hill was 24.

Nikolas, now 31, responded favorably to Brady’s post, with Nikolas alleging that she had a troubling encounter with Hill herself as a teen.

Nikolas tweeted that she met Hill at a house-party hosted by actor Justin Long, Hill’s roommate at the time. (She also accused Long of sexually assaulting her teenage friend.)

For the record, Nikolas is best known for her role the show Zoey 101 — in which she reportedly clashed with the series’ star, Jamie Lynn Spears. When referring to Hill in her recent tweets, Nikolas put the Superbad star’s name in hashtags.

“Anyways. #JonahHill came over at some point and we were all pretty wasted because of course the predators were feeding us minors a bunch of alcohol,” Nikolas wrote of the alleged house-party incident.

“#jonahhill seemed to have his eyes on me because at one point I wanted a cig and he said he had one in his car ‘right outside.’ Didn’t seem like too much of an effort so I trusted him. I went outside and he grabbed the cigs from his front seat.

“#JonahHill didn’t hand me the cig which I thought was weird and then as we walked back to the door I asked him for it and he said nothing but slammed me to the door and shoved his tongue down my throat. I was so appalled I pushed him off of me and ran inside. I was 16 and #JonahHill was 24? Not okay.”

She went on accuse Hill of exhibiting “predatory behavior.”

‘Zoey 101’ star Alexa Nikolas accuses Jonah Hill of forcing himself on her when she was 16 and he was 24. pic.twitter.com/1C2SOTZS1m — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2023

“Just to note #JonahHill said if I wanted the cig I had to come with him outside to get it. He didn’t wanna go ‘all alone,'” Nikolas wrote. “They were all aware I was 16.

“This type of predatory behavior was hyper normalized when I was a kid. I’m proud to see women standing up to abusive men now. Bad ASS!”

Nikolas went on to direct her tweets toward Long.

“Hey Justin Long I find it interesting you being in Barbarian as a predator,” she wrote. “It must have been weird playing some of your friends. You knew your roommate was assaulting a minor under your own roof. You let it happen. Eek. I hope you regret it now.”

Nikolas also voiced a character on Family Guy in 2011, and also accused show creator Seth McFarlane of inappropriate behavior toward her. Nikolas was 18 at the time she appeared on Family Guy.

“One day soon after more therapy we can all start talking about #sethmacfarlanes utter predatory disrespect for professional boundaries period,” Nikolas tweeted.

Neither Hill, Long nor McFarlane have commented publicly on Nikolas’ allegations.

