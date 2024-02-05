Ex-Porn Star Arrested at Comedy Show For Drunken and Disorderly Conduct

Retired porn star Lisa Ann said she was pulled out of Matt Rife’s comedy show for using her phone. The police allege it was something more than that.

Namely, authorities said, she had been exhibited drunken and disorderly conduct.

“Lisa, who famously spoofed Sarah Palin in porn, tells TMZ … she was seated in the 2nd row with 2 friends at Radio City Music Hall Sunday night, and about 20 minutes into Matt’s show, 8 ushers came over and told her she was getting booted for using her phone,” TMZ reported.

Videos surfaced on social media and showed Lisa being dragged out of a venue by police.

“I did nothing wrong,” she said, via the Daily Star. “I did not touch my phone. I want to see Matt Rife because he’s a friend of mine.”‘

The 51-year-old posted about her ordeal.

“This. Is. Not. A. Bit. Real life I was arrested tonight @mattrife show at Radio City Music Hall #wtf.”

In another post she added: “So I was dragged out of @mattrife show tonight in handcuffs, stating I was using my phone. I had not used my phone. I was just enjoying the show. 45 minutes in handcuffs, sent to an ambulance and released. Meanwhile I missed the show I was so looking forward to.”

“She even took a photo from her 2nd row seat at 8:45 PM, shortly before the show started … and you can see an usher was watching over her even then. Lisa says she put her phone away at that point, and never took it out until after she was detained.

“She’s especially bummed because she’s also a regular at Radio City, where she goes to see the Rockettes several times a year.”