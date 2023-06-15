Eyewitness Affirms Treat Williams Remained Alert and Conscious Following Motorcycle Accident 

Treat Williams, a beloved actor, tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident. The details are still emerging, but it’s been reported that he was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in New York after the collision in Vermont, where he ultimately passed away on Monday.

Incident Details

On Wednesday, Matt Rapphahn recounted the collision he witnessed in vivid detail.

Rapphahn shared that he was facing away from the road at first, but he turned around just in time to witness the accident. The incident took place on Monday evening around 5 p.m. on Route 30 near Long Trail Auto, situated in the southwest area of Vermont’s town of Dorset. The collision involved a 2008 Honda SUV and Williams’ motorcycle.

Rapphahn shared that the person driving the Honda was on their way to his auto shop to have some maintenance work done on the car.

“I ran over to [Treat], and then I ran back to the shop and called 911,” Rapphahn shared, adding that the Honda driver was aware that it was Williams who had been hit.

Rapphahn reported that the actor, 71, was fully conscious and able to speak when medical personnel arrived on the scene. He was even responsive to their questions, but it appeared that he “was in a great deal of pain.”

The driver of a car is suspected to have caused an accident by turning left into a parking lot without noticing a motorcycle. The police reported that the driver had turned his signal on, indicating his intention to turn left.

Statements

“Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead,” Vermont State Police stated on Tuesday.

Williams was protected by a helmet during the collision, but unfortunately, the authorities are still waiting for more information about his condition. They are relying on medical examiners to determine the cause of Williams’ death.

The SUV driver only sustained minor injuries and did not require hospitalization. While the investigation is still ongoing, the driver was not held by authorities and was determined to be sober during the time of the accident.

Barry McPherson, Treat Williams’ agent, released a statement regarding the star’s death. “Treat was killed yesterday afternoon. His motorcycle was going straight and a SUV cut in front of him. I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented. He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

“He was a wonderful guy, friend and actor and beloved by so many other actors,” McPherson added.