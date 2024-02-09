Facebook And Instagram Make Shocking Move On Iranian Supreme Leader

Meta, the parent company of both Facebook and Instagram, has moved to ban the accounts of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei today. This ban allegedly in response to complaints about Khamenei’s support of the October 7th, 2023 attacks against Israel.

Videos by Rare

While there is speculation as to the reasoning, the official reason for the ban has not been stated by Meta. AP reports on this issue…

Meta has removed Instagram and Facebook accounts run on behalf of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after criticism over his support for Hamas after its Oct. 7 attack on Israel that sparked the monthslong war still raging in the Gaza Strip, the company confirmed Friday. Meta, based in Menlo Park, California, offered no specifics about its reasoning. However, it said it removed the accounts “for repeatedly violating our Dangerous Organizations and Individuals policy.” “We do not allow organizations or individuals that proclaim a violent mission or are engaged in violence to have a presence on our platforms,” the policy states. That includes those designated as terrorists by the U.S. government. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment. https://apnews.com/article/iran-meta-supreme-leader-ayatollah-ali-khamenei-cb6a0551528903b6b1531afe39ee79cb