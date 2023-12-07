Facebook Marketplace Meetup Results in Fatal Shooting

A meetup that was arranged via Facebook Marketplace ended up with an 18-year-old shot to death in Baltimore, authorities said.

Marques Harris, 18, was arrested and charged with the murder of Carlos Carrazana Ricardo.

WBAL TV reports:

“The victim and a friend drove to the 2800 block of Harlem Avenue in Baltimore City on Nov. 26 at around 7:30 p.m. to look at a car he saw on Facebook Marketplace. When the pair arrived, they met with two other people who showed them the car, according to police.

“Charging documents said Ricardo ultimately decided not to buy it, but when he drove away with his friend, someone fired several gunshots, hitting Ricardo in the head. He died from his injuries.”

WBAL Radio host and law enforcement expert TJ Smith said there are several actions you should take if you meet up with someone who’s selling items online.

“You want to be in a populated area. You want to try to do it during the daylight hours if you can, but a populated area — a convenience store, a mall shop, a shopping center where other people are going to be in order to protect yourself,” he said.

Police departments in some cities also have set up “safe zones” where goods and money can be exchanged safely. Baltimore is among those cities.