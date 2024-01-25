Falcons Pass on Belichick, Hire Former Rams DC Raheem Morris Instead

It was rumored that the Atlanta Falcons were seriously considering hiring former New England Patriots coach, and 6x Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick as their new head coach last week. Today, those rumors have been dispelled, as the Falcons have chosen to hire former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris instead.

It was rumored that the Dallas Cowboys only chose to stay with head coach Mike McCarthy after Belichick reportedly turned down an offer from owner Jerry Jones, citing that he did want to play in any ‘big media markets’. Belichick also reportedly turned down the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now that Atlanta has chosen Morris as their new head coach, we seriously face the prospect of not seeing Bill Belichick coach in the NFL during the 2024 season. The Associated Press ran a photo of another coach, Ejiro Evero, in their announcement of the Falcons hiring of Morris.

Despite their coverage being heavily focused on the skin color of Raheem Morris, who is a Black American, AP failed to find a legitimate image of the subject of their article.

Morris will take over a struggling Falcons organization that will most likely require a rebuild from the very bottom. It will take many seasons for the Falcons to make up for several years of failure. Though there are promising pieces on the roster, the Falcons need a massive overhaul.

Is there any NFL coach that has six Super Bowl rings other than Belichick? The answer is no. In truth, no active NFL coach besides Belichick has more than 3 times, with Andy Reid having the second most. Belichick has been to NINE Super Bowls in his career, more than any other coach in NFL history.

Passing on Belichick will most likely end up being a disastrous move for the Atlanta Falcons, who if you remember correctly, blew a 25 point lead to Belichick, Brady, and the Patriots, back in the 2016 Super Bowl.