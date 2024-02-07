Family of Young Chiefs Fan Suing Deadspin for Falsely Claiming Boy Wore Blackface

The family of a young Kansas City Chiefs is aiming to take down clickbait website Deadspin during Super Bowl week.

More specifically, the boy’s family is suing Deadspin for alleging that the boy wore blackface while supporting the team at a game.

As relayed by Collin Rugg of Trending Politics, the complaint was filed against G/O Media Inc. Deadpsin’s parent company, for “maliciously & wantonly” attacking Holden Armenta, who was clearly dressed more as a Chiefs mascot than anything.

Armenta is part Native American.

“By selectively capturing from the CBS broadcast an image of H.A. showing only the one side of his face with black paint on it — an effort that took laser-focused precision to accomplish given how quickly the boy appeared on screen: Phillips and Deadspin deliberately omitted the half of H.A.’s face with red paint on it,” the complaint read, via Rugg. “H.A. did not wear a costume headdress because he was ‘taught hate at home’ — he wore it because he loves the Kansas City Chiefs’ football team and because he loves his Native American heritage.”

Deadspin has not yet responded or written about the suit. Nor has the website issued any sort of apology. The Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday.