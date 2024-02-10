Fans React To 2024 Super Bowl Performer Cancelling Days Before Game

NFL fans are now reacting to the shocking news that DJ Tiesto, who was set to become the first DJ to perform in the history of the Super Bowl has reportedly cancelled just days prior to the big game. Tiesto told fans that he had to cancel the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because of a ‘family emergency’.

Mixed reactions were had on Twitter by those who were excited to hear Tiesto perform, though, no offense to him, I’m sure that nobody bought a ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday just to hear DJ Tiesto. Most of the outrage, and support, is coming from fans of the worldfamous DJ.

hope everything is okay at home for him



still don't know what an in game Dj is or does — Dustin Ludke (@theDunit13) February 8, 2024

Dutch DJ Tiësto cancels Super Bowl performance due to family situation … 🙄🙄🙄 — H T G TheolddoG (@GanzeboomH) February 10, 2024

DJ Tostito up next pic.twitter.com/s8NtppPqSI — dpat (@HalfBaked802) February 8, 2024

It’s safe to say that whatever reason Tiesto cancelled his performance must have been extremely serious. It appears that fans think it is hilarious that the NFL even wanted to have a DJ at the Super Bowl in the first place.

What exactly was this guy gonna be doing?

Recently, while on a boat near my home in Florida, a Cruise Ship passed us by, and on the cruise ship was perhaps the most obnoxious DJ that I have ever heard. His idiotic ramblings were heard for miles because of the loud screaming he was doing while “mixing records” and “hyping up the crowd” on the boat.

If that is any sample as to how DJ Tiesto would have conducted himself at the Super Bowl, then I’m not so certain he would have added much to the game, he may have even ruined it.

We pray for his family, and for his career during this difficult time.