Fatal Interstate Shooting Slows Pro Football Hall of Fame Game Traffic

A man is dead after a shooting on an Ohio interstate, which took place not far from the Pro Football Hall of Fame game being played Thursday night in Canton.

The incident occurred on Interstate-77 southbound, with a person identified as the passenger in a pickup truck shooting at a black Lincoln SUV. The driver of Lincoln SUV was identified as Marquise Banks, 23. His SUV lost control and veered into the northbound lane, hitting a Mercedes driven by a 54-year-old woman.

Banks was taken to the hospital and died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The woman driving the Mercedes was hospitalized with cuts and minor injuries, per the Akron Beacon Journal.

Traffic on I-77 northbound was backed up following a shooting in the southbound lane between Akron and Canton, Ohio. (WEWS)

Investigators said that the passenger in the pickup truck used a handgun to fire several rounds at the Lincoln SUV as both vehicles traveled southbound.

The shooter and pickup truck fled the area and remain on the loose, though investigators are believed to have several leads, possibly via Ohio Department of Transportation interstate surveillance video.

Police executed a search warrant in New Philadelphia, Ohio, in relation to the incident, Summit County Sheriff’s Inspector Bill Holland told WEWS.

“We’re still gathering information at this point because it is an ongoing investigation, and we’re pretty confident that it’s going very well,” Holland said.

Both northbound and southbound lanes remained closed until well after the Hall of Fame game between the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets had ended. The shooting reportedly took place at about 6:15 p.m. local time. The game ended around 11 p.m., with police veering traffic off the interstate as they investigated the crime scene. The Hall of Fame is located about 10 minutes from where the shooting took place.

A map of where the shooting took place. (WOIO)

Meanwhile, the woman who was driving the Mercedes on I-77 northbound told the Beacon Journal she feels fortunate it didn’t turn out worse for her.

“I don’t think I heard shooting or tires squealing,” Ann Shuman told the outlet. “It was like in the videos when you see a car coming toward you, and then he flew over the median. … I was lucky. Someone must have been watching out for me.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call detectives at 330-630-6317. Police had not determined a motive for the shooting as of Friday morning.