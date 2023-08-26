Father of NFL Cornerback Killed in Home Explosion

The father of Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley died in an apparent explosion that demolished Farley’s home in North Carolina, authorities said. Another person in the house was injured.

Robert M. Farley, 61, was killed and found dead in what remained of the house, according to Iredell County Fire Services and Emergency Management director Kent Greene.

Christian Rogers, 25, exited the decimated house and was found by first responders. He is awake and alert at the hospital but has yet to be discharged, Greene said. Rogers, who reportedly suffered a concussion, has been described as a friend of the family.

A wide shot of the remains of Caleb Farley’s home after an explosion. (WSOC)

Greene suggested gas may have been the cause of the explosion, though it remains under investigation. The blast originated in the bedroom, authorities said in ruling the incident an accident. None of the surrounding homes were damaged and no further injuries have been reported.

The Associated Press reported that the home was on a large plot of land located about 28 miles north of Charlotte. County property records show the tax value of the home to be worth about $2 million, the AP added. Property records also list Caleb Farley as the owner.

Remains of the Farley home after what was believed to be an accidental explosion. (WSOC)

“There could not be anyone in it left alive — that was my first thought,” Greene said. “And when I found out someone did walk out of it, I was amazed. This was a 6,300-square-foot home, and there’s nothing left but maybe a part of the garage.”

Caleb Farley was not at the home at the time of the explosion, but did show up to the scene after, Greene said.

Tenessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley runs onto the field before a game against the Indianapolis Colts in October 2022. (Getty)

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he informed Farley’s teammates of the incident and that the Titans took a knee in prayer.

“That’s the most important thing is to focus on him and … everything else is pretty trivial,” Vrabel told reporters after practice.

The explosion at Caleb Farley’s North Carolina home remains under investigation. (WSOC)

Farley was the No. 22 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 12 games overall, being placed on the injured list with a back issue last November.

“I know he lost his mother at a young age as well, so he’s dealt with a lot of adversity as well,” Titans safety Kevin Byard said. “So just very tragic. And, you know, as a team and as a brother, all we can do and all I can do is to try to be there for him.”