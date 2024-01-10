In a recent report on his Congress hearings, it has become apparent that former White House Doctor Anthony Fauci has an ever-changing story.

At first, when Dr. Fauci was accused of funding the lab in Wuhan China that is believed to have been the starting place of the entire COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci denied all claims. Dr. Fauci fervently denied that any funding was being sent to this lab, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Beyond total denial of any responsibility however, Dr. Fauci additionally footed the bill for a research paper that was supposed to eliminate any idea of the virus originating in that Wuhan lab. When Dr. Fauci was brought before the Congress, he referenced this research paper claiming that it is proof that there is no possible way the virus began there. As the daily mail noted, Dr. Fauci failed to mention that he himself had commissioned the research. One may call that a “conflict of interest,” maybe even in extreme conflict of interest.

Fauci Hearings Heat Up With More Changing Testimonies

Fauci "belongs in jail," says @RepMTG after today's interview with the COVID Select Subcommittee.



"Dr. Fauci fully believed in creating or enhancing viruses using the gain of function research or that capability in order to create vaccines … He knew the risk. And that's clear.… pic.twitter.com/n8itYMjOkv — Vigilant News (@VigilantNews) January 8, 2024

The latest reports show, that Dr. Fauci has admitted to signing off on grant money. Instead of reviewing where loads of cash were going to be sent though, it appears Dr. Fauci simply scrolled to the bottom, oblivious to any ramifications and he certainly did not read the fine print.

Furthermore, emails that have been recently obtained, show that Dr. Anthony Fauci was fully aware of the origination of the virus since 2020. The quote states: “Scientists at Wuhan University are known to have been working on gain of function experiments to determine that molecular mechanisms associated with bat viruses adapting to human infection, and the outbreak originated in Wuhan.”

That little nugget of information is also a different story from the one Dr. Fauci shared with Congress during his original hearings in which he insisted, again largely based on his phony research paper, that he did not believe the outbreak started with Wuhan. At that time he also argued that the Wuhan lab did not engage in said gain of function research, but alas the facts say otherwise. Sadly, it seems there may be plenty more that Dr. Fauci has yet to change in his ever worsening story.