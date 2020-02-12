The FBI has officially joined a search for a missing South Carolina 6-year-old girl. According to federal agents, they are part of a larger group of over 250 law enforcement officers that are trying to find 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik. Several FBI agents are now going door-to-door asking questions to neighbors and searching around the family’s home.

According to law enforcement agencies, the six-year-old was last seen around 3:44 p.m. on Monday playing in her front yard at Londonderry Lane in Cayce, off Highway 302 in Churchill Heights neighborhood. Officer noted the girl got off her school bus after coming from Springdale Elementary school and then began to play in front of her home. However, they are not sure of what happened next.

Cayce Department of Public Safety Chief Byron Snellgrove stated Faye’s mother was home at the time of the disappearance. He noted his investigators have spoken to the father, mother, and the mother’s boyfriend and are all being cooperative. All known family members have also been contacted by authorities but have not seen the child.

She has now entered into the National Crime Information Center database as missing. The chief was asked if there was evidence of a possible abduction, to which he responded, “not at this time, it doesn’t appear to be.” He also noted that at this point the case doesn’t meet qualifications for an Amber Alert.

Police officers noted the parents don’t know what happened to the first-grader and investigators haven’t ruled out any possibilities, including that the girl could have simply just walked away. Nevertheless, the parents are anxiously waiting for her to return home. The chief reassured that his officers were going to follow every lead until “they’re exhausted.”

A photo released by law enforcement shows the girl right before she exited her school bus on Monday, including the clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance. She was reported missing an hour and 15 minutes later, around 5 in the afternoon. Residents with ring door bells or any security cameras outside their home are asked to check the video feed for any information about Swetlik.

Faye is described as a white female who is 3 ft 10 in tall and weighs 65 lbs. She has blue eyes and shoulder-length strawberry blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a flower print skirt, black shirt with neon colors, and polka dot boots. Authorities created a special hotline you can call at 803-205-444. People can also call the Cayce Department of Public Safety at 803-794-0456 or Investigator W. Dougall at 803-550-9535.