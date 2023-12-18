FBI Arrests Pro Basketball Player in Connection With Woman’s Murder

Former NBA G League player Chance Comanche and his supposed girlfriend have been arrested by authorities in connection with the disappearance and murder of a Seattle-area medical student, the FBI said.

Videos by Rare

Comanche, 27 had been playing for the Stockton Kings, the minor league affiliate of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings. He played college basketball at Arizona and appeared in one NBA game last season with the Portland Trail Blazers. The Kings released him following his arrest.

As relayed by the New York Post:

“Marayna Rodgers, who is from Washington, vanished on Dec. 6 when she was on a trip to visit Sin City and got into a car with her friend, Sakari Harnden, 19, according to KLAS.

“Comanche played a G League game in Henderson, Nevada, 15 miles from Las Vegas, the night before Rodgers was last seen and reported missing.

” …A criminal complaint accused Harnden of “detaining Rogers against her will and without her consent for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm,” according to the outlet.“

He is ineligible for bail and due to appear in court on Dec. 18, the Post reported.

Marayna Rodgers went missing in early December. (Marayna Rodgers/Facebook)

Fox News Digital reports:

“Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Diana Sullivan, who set Harnden’s bail, requested the state ‘notify the Court immediately if the alleged victim is located alive.’

“In a separate case involving Las Vegas Justice Court, Harnden faces a theft charge after being accused of stealing at least one Rolex, per a criminal complaint provided by 8 News Now Investigators.

“It was something that shocked the loved ones of Rodgers, saying it was entirely out of character for her to leave her family as well as the dogs she took with her to Las Vegas, per the outlet.

“Comanche, a 6-foot-10 center who went undrafted out of the University of Arizona, has made a single appearance in the NBA, with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022-23 season.”