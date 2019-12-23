The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued a nationwide search alert for two missing children from Idaho. FBI officials believe the two might be in extreme danger. The Rexburg Police Department in Rexburg, Idaho say the mother and stepfather of 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan are wanted for question in connection with their disappearance.

The children have reportedly not been seen since September 2019. During a police investigation in November, both the children’s mother, Lori Vallow (who may be using the last name Daybell) and their stepfather, Chad Daybell went missing. At the time, the couple told police Joshua was staying with a family friend in Arizona.

Authorities quickly learned that the information was false. The search for the children began back in November when authorities attempted to do a welfare check on Vallow, who is adopted and has special needs. The family then reported to police they hadn’t seen or spoken with him since September. During the investigation, authorities then learned that Lori Vallow gave them false information about the boys’ whereabouts.

As far as Chad Daybell, he is under investigation after his former wife, Tammy Daybell, was found dead in their home in October. Authorities initially believed the woman died of natural causes, but remains have since been exhumed in Utah where she was buried. After an autopsy was conducted in December, authorities are now investigating what may be suspicious circumstances behind the woman’s death. Shortly after her death, Daybell married Vallow.

During the death investigation, authorities learned that the Rexburg children were missing. Lori Vallows’ husband Charles Vallow, died on July 11, 2019, in Chandler Arizona when Lori’s brother, Alex Cox, shot and killed him in what he said was self-defense. Several months later Cox also died, but authorities have yet to provide details surrounding the death.

Lori Vallow is 46, 5 ft 6 in tall, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Daybell is 51, is 6 ft 3 in tall, and has brown hair and blue eyes. As for the missing siblings, Joshua Vallow has brown hair and brown eyes and is 4 ft tall, and sometimes goes by the nickname JJ. Ryan has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5 feet tall.

Advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information about the children to call Rexburg police at 208-359-3000 or report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.