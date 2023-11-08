FDA: COVID Vaccine May Increase Risk of Stroke in Seniors When Paired With Flu Shots

A new study from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration suggested that COVID-19 vaccines could slightly increase the risk of stroke when paired with flu shots in those 85 and older.

Pairing the shots has the potential to lead to blood clotting in the brain, said experts, who analyzed the data via Medicare claims.

As relayed by CNN, this is the second study to find an elevated risk of stroke for seniors when the COVID and flu vaccines are given together.

“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and FDA issued a public communication in January explaining that one of their near real-time vaccine safety monitoring studies — called the Vaccine Safety Datalink — had picked up a small risk of stroke for older adults who received a dose of Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine and a high-dose or adjuvanted flu shot on the same day,” CNN wrote. “That study triggered the FDA’s broader look at strokes after vaccination noted in the medical records of seniors on Medicare.”

That said, medical researchers are still encouraging seniors to get vaccinated and receive flu shots.

“The risk of serious disease associated with both influenza and COVID for the population at highest risk, which is of course, older persons, is so much greater than the potential increased risk associated with a vaccine,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University, via CNN.

“That’s a hard equation for the average person to do.”

CNN added:

“For the study, FDA investigators looked at the medical claims of more than 5.3 million adults ages 65 and older who were enrolled in Medicare and received a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer or Moderna. They saw no increased risk of stroke in the overall group after COVID-19 vaccination.

“When they looked at adults ages 85 and older, they found an elevated risk of strokes caused by blood clots in those who’d had Pfizer vaccines, but not in those who got Moderna shots.

“Seniors age 65 and older who got a bivalent vaccine and high-dose or adjuvanted flu shot at the same time also had an increased risk of blood clots in their brains.”