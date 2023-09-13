FDA Panel: Over-The-Counter Decongestants Don’t Work

A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel suggested that if you have a cold or your sinuses are all blocked up, well, there may not be a quick, over-the-counter fix.

Videos by Rare

Instead, the panel concluded that a key ingredient called phenylephrine doesn’t work when the idea is conquering nasal congestion. Phenylephrine is the most popular oral decongestant in the U.S. and found in many over-the-counter cold and allergy medications — including Sudafed PE, Vicks Sinex and Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion.

The ingredient is believed to relieve congestion by reducing the swelling of blood vessels in nasal passages. At least, it was once believed to do that. But perhaps not anymore.

(Getty)

Per NBC News:

“The panel’s vote reflects damning evidence provided by the FDA that found that when phenylephrine is taken orally, a very small amount of the drug actually reaches the nose to relieve congestion.”

The outlet added: “Susan Blalock, a retired professor at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy in North Carolina and an advisory committee member, said the evidence is “pretty compelling that this medication is not effective. I don’t think additional data are needed to support that conclusion.’

“The FDA will now need to decide whether to revoke the drug’s OTC designation as ‘generally recognized as safe and effective.’ The designation, typically used for older drugs, allows drugmakers to include an ingredient in OTC products without the need to file an FDA application.”

Sudafed PE nasal decongestant is displayed on a shelf at a Walgreens store in Chicago. (Getty)

All of that said, the FDA has yet to announce when a final decision will be made. Others say it should have been made already.

“This drug and this oral dose should have been removed from the market a long time ago,” said Jennifer Schwartzott, a patient representative from New York (via NBC). “The patient community requires and deserves medications that treat their symptoms safely and effectively and I don’t believe that this medication does.”