Feds Fight Against Inflation to Start During Next Election, Putting Biden in a Pickle

The Federal Reserve’s next fight against soaring inflation won’t begin until a year from now, or in November 2024. Guess what also happens that month?

That’s right, it’s the month and year of the next presidential election, and without help from the Feds, Biden may be on borrowed time. The economy is said to be the No. 1 issue on the minds of voters when they go to cast their ballots — and Biden’s track record in that area is viewed unfavorably, according to polls.

And it’s not just Republicans who have problems with Bidenomics. Democrats are worried about them too, polls show.

President Joe Biden addresses reporters after pardoning turkeys, Liberty and Bell, from Willmar, Minn., during the National Thanksgiving Turkey Pardoning on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, November 20, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

As relayed by The Hill, a left-leaning website, concern about inflation remains high.

“While it looks like the U.S. economy is coming in for a soft landing, Americans remain concerned with high prices as they’re squeezed by higher borrowing costs,” The Hill wrote. “And even Democrats seem to have a hard time backing Biden’s economy.

“A recent New York Times/Siena College poll of voters in six battleground states found 62 percent of Biden voters rated the economy ‘fair’ or ‘poor.’ Trump is leading Biden in five of those six battleground states, the poll found, though the hypothetical general election match-up is more than a year away.

“While the economy is improving by many measures, many Americans are struggling. Those who enjoyed pandemic stimulus-padded safety nets are seeing those savings dwindle, and credit card, mortgage and auto payment delinquency rates have all risen as borrowing costs have ballooned.”

In other words, the White House can spin the economy however they wish. Americans aren’t sold on the promise that it’s improving. And that very well could cost Biden dearly.