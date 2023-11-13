Female Film Icon, Pioneer Dead At 89

Marina Cicogna, an Italian female film icon who was Italy’s first major female film producer has reportedly died at the age of 89. She died on November 4th in her home located in Rome, Italy.

The New York Times reports on her death…

Marina Cicogna, an Italian countess who became her country's first major female film producer, guiding to the screen celebrated films by Pier Paolo Pasolini, Franco Zeffirelli and Elio Petri, died on Nov. 4 at her home in Rome. She was 89. Her death was announced by La Biennale di Venezia, the organizer of the Venice Film Festival. No cause was given. Rising to prominence in an era when the only female names on film posters were often those of actresses, Ms. Cicogna (pronounced chi-CONE-ya) became one of the most powerful women in European cinema, as both a producer and a distributor.

Cicogna worked on the films Metti, una Sera a Cena, Indagine su un Cittadino al di Sopra di Ogni Sospetto (Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion) and others. She will be greatly missed!