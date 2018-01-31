Menu
missile Read this Next

After a new report about his troubled past, the guy who sent Hawaii a missile warning is in deeper trouble
Advertisement

First lady Melania Trump entered the House Chamber on Tuesday night for her husband’s first State of the Union address in a beautifully tailored white pantsuit, a stark contrast from the black that many members of Congress sported for the event.


RELATED: Melania Trump wore a beautiful sequin skirt suit to Trump’s congressional speech

Some pointed out that the first lady’s clothing choice could be a nod to suffragettes, as several Democratic congresswomen wore white to the president’s Joint Address of Congress last year for the same reason. It would be a bold move for the first lady to appear to stand in solidarity with women who oppose her husband’s presidency — not to mention, it adds fuel to rumors that the Trumps marriage is on the rocks following recent reports that the president may have engaged in an extramarital affair with adult film performer Stormy Daniels.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 30: First lady Melania Trump arrives for the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. This is the first State of the Union address given by U.S. President Donald Trump and his second joint-session address to Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

After all, the first lady did break with tradition by arriving to the event separately from the president. Although, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insisted earlier in the night that she did so for “no reason other than she can greet the guests and he can go straight in.”

However, first lady Melania Trump’s decision to wear white may perhaps be a sign of support for her husband, as it could also be seen as a response to the decision of many Democratic congresswomen to wear black this time around in protest of sexual harassment, assault and misconduct — all things President Trump has been accused of by over a dozen women.

RELATED: “Whoa”: Fox News reacts to Melania Trump walking into the joint session of Congress

Advertisement

Rare Studio

She told her friends she had cancer, but the truth about her GoFundMe page is what’s really sick

She told her friends she had cancer, but the truth about her GoFundMe page is what’s really sick

Women in Iran are so done with mandatory hijab rules and are risking it all to show it

Women in Iran are so done with mandatory hijab rules and are risking it all to show it

An Air Force sergeant’s explosive rant has her military career hanging in the balance

An Air Force sergeant’s explosive rant has her military career hanging in the balance

She posted an anti-bullying video after a classmate died — now the school is punishing her

She posted an anti-bullying video after a classmate died — now the school is punishing her

Megyn Kelly reportedly flips out as NBC snubs her and picks another big-name “TODAY Show” vet to host the Olympics instead

Megyn Kelly reportedly flips out as NBC snubs her and picks another big-name “TODAY Show” vet to host the Olympics instead

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement