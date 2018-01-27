First lady Melania Trump’s spokesperson released a statement blasting the “fake news” for their “salacious” stories about the first lady.

Stephanie Grisham sent out a tweet Friday afternoon calling out “tabloid” reporting that had been picked up by the mainstream media. Grisham did not, however, mention a specific report.





“The laundry list of salacious & flat-out false reporting about Mrs. Trump by tabloid publications & TV shows has seeped into ‘main stream [sic] media’ reporting. She is focused on her family & role as FLOTUS – not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news,” Grisham tweeted.

Grisham’s tweet came after the Daily Mail reported that the first lady was spending nights in a Washington, D.C., hotel after reports surfaced about President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, paying adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 to stay quiet about her 2006 affair with the president.

Mrs. Trump also canceled a planned trip to Davos, Switzerland, with her husband for the World Economic Forum. Grisham said that the cancelation was simply due to “scheduling and logistical issues.” The first lady, instead, headed to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum by herself on Thursday.

Adding to the questions surrounding Mrs. Trump’s Switzerland trip cancelation was the fact that she headed to Mar-a-Lago, the Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, resort, on Thursday for just one day. The first lady had no scheduled public appearances and did not answer questions as to why she was there.

According to The Palm Beach Post, it was originally thought that she might be attending a ball Friday night for Young Adventurers Inc., which is chaired by her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Trump Grau. However, the organization’s president, Terri W. Bomar, who was originally told that Mrs. Trump would attend the ball, was informed Friday evening that the first lady was returning to Washington at the last minute to meet her husband.